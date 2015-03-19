Peru to add at least US$500m to outstanding 2050 Global bond

NEW YORK, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, is reopening a SEC-registered 5.625% Global bond maturing November 2050, and has set initial price thoughts at Treasuries plus 237.5bp area.

Bookrunners BBVA, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are expected to price the deal today. The outstanding bond is currently US$2bn.

The add-on is expected to be at least US$500m.

Peru is also reopening a local currency bond - a 6.95% 2031 - at initial price thoughts of 7% area via the same bookrunners. It is also expected to price today.

