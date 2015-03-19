Peru to add at least US$500m to outstanding 2050 Global bond

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, is reopening a SEC-registered 5.625% Global bond maturing November 2050, and has set initial price thoughts at Treasuries plus 237.5bp area.
Bookrunners BBVA, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are expected to price the deal today. The outstanding bond is currently US$2bn.
The add-on is expected to be at least US$500m.
Peru is also reopening a local currency bond - a 6.95% 2031 - at initial price thoughts of 7% area via the same bookrunners. It is also expected to price today.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
LONDON, Jan 23 Emerging stocks gained and Mexico's peso led a currencies rally on Monday as markets took a breather following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, but Turkey's lira remained under pressure ahead of a crucial central bank meeting.
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency