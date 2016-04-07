REFILE-Peru eyes Euroclear set-up by end of Q2

(Adds dropped word in second graf)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NASSAU, April 7 (IFR) - Peru aims to complete discussions
with Euroclear by the end of the second quarter to ease foreign
investor access to the local bond market, a debt official told
IFR on Thursday.
The move would likely increase the share of local bonds held
by foreigners from around 33% currently, though the government
is committed to taking a gradual approach to opening up its
US$14bn-equivalent Soberanos market.
"We are getting more interest in Soberanos from foreign
investors," Carlos Blanco, Peru's director general for public
credit, told IFR on the sidelines of the annual IDB meeting.
"Our intention would be to have that ready before the new
administration comes in, so that they have all the available
elements and tools to make this market more liquid," he said.
International investors can already participate in Peru's
local sovereign bond market, but only through local brokerages.
They also must satisfy registration requirements that allow the
government to retain information on who owns the bonds.
"That doesn't make it very easy for investors, who normally
are used to buying and selling right away. Our process is a bit
longer than it normally would be," said Blanco.
"We are going to move slowly but surely towards an open
market."
In an effort to make the transition as gradual as possible,
Peru could offer investors in some of its existing Soberanos to
exchange their holdings for newly issued Euroclearable notes.
"If we were to inaugurate that platform, we could do that
with a liability management exercise, and that exercise would be
Euroclearable," said Blanco.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)