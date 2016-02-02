Gramercy to file US$1.3bn claim against Peru over land bonds

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Hedge fund Gramercy said Tuesday it will file a US$1.3bn international arbitration claim against Peru as part of a dispute with the sovereign over defaulted 40-year-old bonds.

The Connecticut-based fund accuses the sovereign of violating the US-Peru Trade Promotion Agreement.

Holders of the defaulted bonds, including Gramercy, claim a 2013 Peruvian court ruling on the method of payment short-changed them by several billion dollars and subordinates institutional investors in the payment structure. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)