Gramercy to file US$1.3bn claim against Peru over land bonds

CEO of South Africa's Trencor to retire in June
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 19 The chief executive of Trencor will retire in June, the investment holding company said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Hedge fund Gramercy said Tuesday it will file a US$1.3bn international arbitration claim against Peru as part of a dispute with the sovereign over defaulted 40-year-old bonds.
The Connecticut-based fund accuses the sovereign of violating the US-Peru Trade Promotion Agreement.
Holders of the defaulted bonds, including Gramercy, claim a 2013 Peruvian court ruling on the method of payment short-changed them by several billion dollars and subordinates institutional investors in the payment structure. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Ascent Solar Technologies Inc says secured contract from an Asian customer to supply its thin-film module for an advanced aerospace application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signature Bank reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results