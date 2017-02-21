Peru eyeing bond sale to finance water works -state news agency

LIMA Feb 21 Peru's finance ministry is considering selling bonds to help state water company Sedapal build up to 10 billion soles ($3 billion) in infrastructure projects through 2021, state news agency Andina reported on Tuesday.

Andina did not mention the timing or currency denomination of the offering.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The government said earlier this month that it was also evaluating selling bonds to help pay for an expansion at state-owned energy company Petroperu's refinery.

Last year Peru sold a 10.25 billion sol bond in a debt swap transaction that the government described as one of the biggest global issuances of a bond denominated in an emerging market currency.

($1=3.246)

(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Chang)