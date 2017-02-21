UPDATE 1-Peru eyeing bond sale to finance water works -state news agency

(Adds comment from Moody's analyst)
LIMA Feb 21 Peru's finance ministry is
considering selling bonds to help state water company Sedapal
build up to 10 billion soles ($3 billion) in infrastructure
projects through 2021, state news agency Andina reported on
Tuesday.
Andina did not mention the timing, location or currency
denomination of the potential offering.
The finance ministry did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
The government said earlier this month that it was also
evaluating a bond sale to help pay for an expansion at
state-owned energy company Petroperu's refinery.
Last year, Peru issued a 10.25 billion sol bond in a debt
swap transaction that the government described as one of the
biggest global issuances denominated in an emerging market
currency.
Peru tends to pre-fund its financing needs and so mainly
sells bonds when opportunities arise to lock in better rates,
said Moody's sovereign risk senior analyst Jaime Reusche.
"We should expect to see one, maybe two, relatively large
issuances throughout the year if conditions are appropriate,
either in domestic or foreign markets, mostly with a focus on
liability management," Reusche said.
($1=3.246)
