Peru hires banks for investor meetings - source

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA and Morgan Stanley to arrange a investor meetings in the US and Europe according to a source.

The meetings will take place in San Francisco on October 27, Los Angeles and London on October 28, and Boston and New York on October 29. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Helene Durand)