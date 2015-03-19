Peru launches US$545m reopening of 2050 bond

NEW YORK, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru has launched a US$545m reopening of its 5.625% 2050 bonds at the final spread of 220bp over US Treasuries, according to market sources.

Final terms came at the tight end of the guidance range of 225bp area (+/- 5bp) over US Treasuries and tight to initial price thoughts of 237.5bp area.

The transaction will bring the size of the 2050 note to US$2.545bn.

BBVA, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are the lead managers on the deal, which is expected to price later on Thursday.

