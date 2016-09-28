Peru sets IPTs of 6.625% area on local currency 12-year bond

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (IFR) - Peru has set initial price thoughts of 6.625% area on a benchmark local currency 12-year bond ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday, according to one of the banks on the deal.
The bond, which is being sold to foreign investors, is part of a liability management transaction to exchange or tender for outstanding sol and US dollar denominated bonds.
BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC are leads on the transaction. The country's foreign-currency ratings are A3/BBB+/BBB+, while its local currency ratings are A3/A-/A-. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.