NEW YORK, Aug 18 (IFR) - Peru set the final spread Tuesday on a US$1.25bn 12-year bond ahead of pricing later in the day.

Launched at 195bp over US Treasuries, the deal is coming at the tight end of 200bp area guidance and some 30bp inside initial price thoughts of 225bp area.

Citigroup and JP Morgan are acting as leads on the deal, whose proceeds will be used to pre-fund 2016 requirements. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)