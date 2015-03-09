Oil company BPZ Resources files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

LIMA, March 9 BPZ Resources Inc
, a Texas-based oil producer with operations in Peru,
filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, becoming the latest
energy company to fold amid low oil prices.
BPZ said that it would continue to operate its businesses to
pay off its debt.
The company has a 51 percent stake in Peru's offshore oil
block Z-1, which it is developing together with junior partner
Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. BPZ also controls 100
percent of three onshore oil blocks in Peru.
"Given the industry downturn and our inability to find a
suitable financing resolution to our current debt maturity and
interest payments, it has become necessary to pursue the Chapter
11 process," Chief Executive Manolo Zuniga said in a statement.
Oil prices have slid some 50 percent since June.
BPZ filed its voluntary petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for the Southern District of Texas. It said none of its
subsidiaries were seeking protections under Chapter 11 of the
U.S. bankruptcy code.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Alan Crosby)