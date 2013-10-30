UPDATE 1-Peru's Buenaventura posts 65 pct drop in 3rd-qtr income

BRIEF-SANCHEZ PRODUCTION PARTNERS LP SAYS BOARD ELECTED PATRICIO SANCHEZ AS PRESIDENT
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GENERAL PARTNER OF SPP HAS ELECTED PATRICIO SANCHEZ AS PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA Oct 30 Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura said on Wednesday that its net income fell 65 percent to $65.1 million in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier.
The company posted a 15 percent decline in net sales to $335.3 million, a drop the miner attributed to lower mineral prices.
A 28 percent decline in gold production at Yanacocha, a mine in which Buenaventura owns a 43.65 percent stake, contributed to a 41 percent dip in royalty income.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a financial indicator known as EBITDA, were down 37 percent to $237.7 million. The company credited a one-time inventory write-down and "social responsibility expenses" at Yanacocha for the decline.
Buenaventura is Peru's largest publicly traded mining company.
* Adding retail liquid eggs to its commitment to exclusively source cage-free eggs by 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canadian Food Inspection Agency - Smucker Foods Of Canada Corp is recalling Robin Hood Brand All Purpose Flour, Original from the marketplace