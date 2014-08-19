Buenaventura says buying Gold Fields' 51 pct stake in Peru project

BRIEF-Canada PM tells Trump he will defend softwood lumber industry - statement
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office
LIMA Aug 18 Peruvian miner Buenaventura is taking full control of the Chucapaca gold deposit in southern Peru by buying a 51 percent stake in the project from its South African partner Gold Fields, the company said.
Buenaventura owned a 49 percent stake in southern Peru's Chucapaca deposit before starting the acquisition, which will cost $81 million in cash plus royalty payments, the miner said in a statement late on Monday.
Chucapaca has been estimated to produce 500,000 ounces of gold per year once up and running.
Buenaventura said that it will develop the deposit as an underground mine, instead of as an open-pit project that the two companies once deemed too costly.
Gold Fields previously put the cost of investing in Chucapaca at more than $1.2 billion.
Buenaventura is one of Peru's biggest precious metals mining companies. It also owns a 43.7 stake in Newmont Mining Corp's aging Yanacocha gold mine in northern Peru.
A $5 billion proposed gold mine that would help offset Yanacocha's dwindling deposits has been stalled since 2011 because of local opposition.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SAO PAULO, April 25 Creditors of Odebrecht SA have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.
* Bill Barrett Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering