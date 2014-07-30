版本:
Buenaventura's net income rose 22 pct in second quarter

LIMA, July 30 Peruvian miner Buenaventura said on Wednesday its net income rose 22 percent to $23.1 million in the second quarter from the same period in 2013 because of stronger silver and copper sales. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by David Gregorio)
