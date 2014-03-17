Buenaventura says strike ends at Peru silver mine

LIMA, March 17 Contract workers at Uchucchacua, a Peruvian silver mine, have ended a strike that began last week, the mine's owner Buenaventura said on Monday.

Operations resumed on Sunday after unions at Uchucchacua concluded the stoppage that begun on March 11, Buenaventura said.

The union said last week that the strike was to protest the firing of 10 employees and for better working conditions.