Buenaventura says strike ends at Peru silver mine

UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health to buy Medtronic units for $6.1 bln
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
LIMA, March 17 Contract workers at Uchucchacua, a Peruvian silver mine, have ended a strike that began last week, the mine's owner Buenaventura said on Monday.
Operations resumed on Sunday after unions at Uchucchacua concluded the stoppage that begun on March 11, Buenaventura said.
The union said last week that the strike was to protest the firing of 10 employees and for better working conditions.
* Agrium Inc - successfully commissioned its new urea plant with its first run of urea production at Borger nitrogen operations facility in Texas
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.