UPDATE 1-Peru's Defense Minister Cateriano named prime minister in cabinet shakeup

(Adds economy minister staying on, background of new prime
minister)
LIMA, April 2 Peru's president named Defense
Minister Pedro Cateriano as prime minister on Thursday,
replacing Ana Jara, who was thrown out of office by Congress
earlier this week amid allegations of corruption.
A survivor of the cabinet shakeup was Alonso Segura, Peru's
market-friendly economy minister. His task this year is to
attract investment to the country's key mining sector as a way
of arresting the country's economic slowdown.
Cateriano, a 56-year-old lawyer, had been defense minister
for almost three years. Known for taking a hard-line with the
opposition, his becoming prime minister may do little to improve
President Ollanta Humala's already difficult relationship with
Peru's 130-member, unicameral Congress.
His predecessor, Jara, lost a confidence vote in Congress
following allegations of spying on her opponents. It was the
latest in a series of political blows absorbed in recent months
by Humala, whose approval rating has hovered around 25 percent
this year, according to polling firm Ipsos Peru.
