公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 11日 星期一

Peru president elect says central bank chief Velarde to stay in job

LIMA, July 11 Peruvian central bank chief Julio Velarde has agreed to stay on as the country's chief monetary policymaker after the country's upcoming government handover, President Elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Monday.

"We have reconfirmed that he will stay on," Kuczynski told reporters.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino)

