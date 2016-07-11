Peru president elect says central bank chief Velarde to stay in job

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
LIMA, July 11 Peruvian central bank chief Julio Velarde has agreed to stay on as the country's chief monetary policymaker after the country's upcoming government handover, President Elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Monday.
"We have reconfirmed that he will stay on," Kuczynski told reporters.
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.