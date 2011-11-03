Peru's striking Cerro Verde workers agree to talks

* Union declines company arbitration, agrees to meeting

LIMA, Nov 3 The union at Peru's Cerro Verde mine said it would attend talks brokered by the regional government on Friday but two legal procedures threatened to delay a resolution to a month-long strike.

Striking workers will meet representatives from Freeport-McMoRan ( FCX.N ), which controls the mine that produces 2 percent of the world's copper, early on Friday at the regional labor office in Arequipa, near Cerro Verde.

"I don't have much hope, the company has stuck to its position," union leader William Camacho said.

Cerro Verde is mining at two-thirds its normal daily rate with staff who volunteered to work under strike conditions, and analysts expect lower production in the fourth quarter of this year. The mine produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010.

President Ollanta Humala's team declared the strike that began on Sept. 29 legal for the first time in Cerro Verde's 40-year history, empowering the government to intervene and allowing workers to stay on the picket line.

Wilmer Mixcan, head of labor relations for Arequipa, said the regional government had submitted a resolution to both sides giving them five days to reach a new wage agreement.

But he said the company had appealed that resolution, likely delaying any accord.

Union representatives said last week they had rejected a request from Freeport to go into labor arbitration. Authorities on Thursday said the request would still have to be resolved legally even though the union had declined to participate.

"We must resolve two issues, the company's appeal of the resolution in Arequipa and the process calling for arbitration in the ministry of labor in Lima," said Berly Jose Gonzales, head of conflict prevention and management for the regional government of Arequipa. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Dale Hudson)