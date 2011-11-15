Cerro Verde wage talks progress-Peru regional govt

* Gov't hopes for agreement through direct negotiations

* Wage offers converging

LIMA Nov 15 Progress is being made in wage talks between the Cerro Verde mine and striking workers, Peru's regional government of Arequipa said on Tuesday, adding that it would rather not intervene to settle the six-week-old dispute.

Cerro Verde, controlled by Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N), entered talks with the union on Tuesday, the day regional authorities had previously said they could step in to end the impasse.

But the regional government now believes the dispute at the mine that produces 2 percent of the world's copper can be solved without government intervention, a possible sign leftist President Ollanta Humala wants to stay out of the conflict.

"We have to give them the time they need for direct negotiations," said Wilmer Mixcan, head of labor relations for Arequipa. "We have hope because we've heard they are advancing significantly."

As of Monday, union leaders said the company had offered a 4.5 percent raise for next year and a 4 percent increase for the following two years while the union would accept an initial 6.5 percent raise followed by a 6 percent increase.

Previously the company had offered a 3 percent raise while workers who laid down their tools on Sept. 29 had demanded 11 percent.

"We are going to continue with the meetings, the intention is to complete the negotiations," said William Camacho, a union leader during a break in the talks.

Cerro Verde is mining at two-thirds its normal daily rate with staff who volunteered to work under strike conditions, and analysts expect lower production in the fourth quarter of this year. The mine produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010.

Freeport, which is also managing a two-month-old strike at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia, said last week it was committed to continuing negotiations but has subsequently said it has no further comment. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Marguerita Choy)