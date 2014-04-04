UPDATE 1-Chinalco says it has resumed some operations at Peru mine

(Adds context, quote from spokesman)

LIMA, April 4 China's Chinalco Mining Corp partially resumed output at its new Toromocho copper mine in Peru on Friday after suspending all operations for a week to comply with a government order that cited the company for pollution, a company spokesman said.

State-owned Chinalco halted all operations at the open-pit copper mine in Peru's central highlands last Friday after the environmental regulator, OEFA, demanded it stop dumping waste into two nearby lakes.

OEFA released footage of yellowish liquids gushing into an Andean lake.

Alvaro Barrenechea, manager of corporate affairs for Chinalco in Peru, said the government gave the company the green light to restart some activities at Toromocho, which started production for the first time late last year.

"It's a partial restart," said Barrenechea by telephone. "We are producing partially because the measure does not apply to part of the operations."

Toromocho, finished last year after a $4.8 billion investment, is expected to produce 300,000 tonnes of copper per year once it reaches full capacity late this year.

The mine will likely raise Peru's annual copper output by 25 percent to 1.6 million tonnes.

Peru is the third-biggest copper exporter.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)