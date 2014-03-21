Consortium Nuevo Metro Lima is sole bidder on $6.6 bln metro line in Lima

LIMA, March 21 A consortium formed by builders
from Peru, Spain and Italy presented the sole bid for the
construction of a $6.6 billion transportation line in Lima,
state investment agency Proinversion said on Friday.
Three consortiums were qualified to bid in the auction, but
only one did - Nuevo Metro de Lima.
The group is made up of Peruvian company Cosapi, Italian
firms Impregilo, Ansaldo STS, and Ansaldo
Breda and Spanish builders Iridium Concesiones de
Infraestructura and Vialia Sociedad Gestora de Concesiones de
Infraestructura.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj)