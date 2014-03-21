CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Consortium Nuevo Metro Lima makes sole bid to build Lima train line

(Corrects third paragraph to say Impregilo instead of Salini
Impregilo to reflect merger)
LIMA, March 21 A consortium formed by builders
from Peru, Italy and Spain presented the sole bid for the
construction of a $6.6 billion train line in Lima, state
investment agency Proinversion said on Friday.
Only Nuevo Metro de Lima, of the three consortiums qualified
to participate in the auction, submitted a bid to build the line
in Peru's capital.
The group is made up of Peruvian company Cosapi; Italian
companies Salini Impregilo, Ansaldo STS, and
Ansaldo Breda; and Spanish builders Iridium Concesiones de
Infraestructura and Vialia Sociedad Gestora de Concesiones de
Infraestructura.
Proinversion said it will decide whether to accept the
consortium's proposal after unsealing its financial plan for the
project on March 28. The consortium delivered its technical plan
on Friday, and it will be studied over the next week.
The project involves building a mostly underground electric
train line stretching 35 km (22 miles) across Lima, a sprawling
city home to some 10 million people, about a third of Peru's
population.
The fast-growing Andean country needs to spend between $30
billion and $88 billion to upgrade its infrastructure, according
to estimates by analysts and officials.
Prime Minister Rene Cornejo said last week that the
government will award contracts for $13 billion in
infrastructure projects this year.
One of the two consortiums that did not bid for the Metro
project was made up of Peruvian construction and real estate
group Grana y Montero , Brazilian construction
giant Odebrecht and other companies.
The other included Italy's Astaldi and Mexico's Controladora
de Operaciones de Infraestructura.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Mitra Taj)