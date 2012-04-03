Peru implements law to calm mining, oil disputes

LIMA, April 3 Peru implemented a new law on
Tuesday that aims to calm debilitating social conflicts over
natural resources in the top global metals exporter, and the new
rules could cover indigenous and peasant communities in much of
the country.
The "law on prior consultation" was a key campaign pledge of
President Ollanta Humala, who took office in July promising to
end disputes over mining and oil that threaten to delay $50
billion in projects companies have planned for the next decade.
Protests against new mining, logging and oil projects
frequently turned violent during the term of Humala's
predecessor, Alan Garcia. More than 100 people died in protests
on his watch.
The regulations of the law, published in Peru's official
gazette, require companies and communities to sit down and
negotiate in detail over natural resource extraction projects
and how they will affect the environment and water supplies.
But the law does not give communities veto power, which the
state has said would potentially thwart projects needed to keep
Peru's bustling economy growing.
Companies in general view the law as one that could make
project planning more rigorous, but say it also may help them
win approvals for projects and avert drawn-out disputes like one
over the stalled $4.8 billion Conga gold mine of U.S.-based
miner Newmont.
The law brings Peru into compliance with the U.N.'s
Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention, which the country
ratified in 1994. Indigenous rights groups have pressured the
government for years to approve the law.