Workers at Peru's Cerro Verde copper mine threaten fresh strike

LIMA May 5 Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's
Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru were evaluating a new
strike on Friday, a union spokesman said, if the company
continues with what the union says is punishment of those who
took part in a previous strike in March.
If the company insisted on its plan to suspend workers
without pay, then the union would consider a new, indefinite
strike, union undersecretary Zenon Mujica told Reuters. The
union is also preparing legal protection against the measures,
he said.
