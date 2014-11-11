Peru's top copper and zinc mine says strike not hurting output

LIMA Nov 11 Peru's top copper and zinc miner,
Antamina, said that a partial labor stoppage had not hurt its
production, but the union striking for a second straight day on
Tuesday said output was likely down by at least 90 percent.
Zinc prices rose on Tuesday in part on concerns the strike
would further tighten global supply, but the stoppage appeared
not to significantly affect copper prices amid expectations of a
surplus next year.
The mine, in the Peruvian highlands region Ancash, produces
about 30 percent of Peru's copper and 20 percent of its zinc.
"Our production has not been affected," said Martin
Calderon, an Antamina spokesman.
The union SUTRACOMASA, which represents more than half of
Antamina's labor force, said production has dropped drastically.
"What we've heard from workers in operations is that at most
the mine is producing 10 percent," said Hernan Robles, a
SUTRACOMASA spokesman.
Unionized workers dominate areas key to production,
including extraction, transportation and shipping, Robles added.
Unionized workers are demanding a bonus to offset shrinking
proceeds from a revenue-sharing agreement. Profit at Antamina
has been hit this year by falling production and weak global
metal prices.
Antamina said the strike would not likely dent 2014 output
further.
"Our contingency plan allows us to maintain our productive
rhythm estimated for this year," said Calderon, who declined to
specify how much Antamina had expected to produce in 2014.
In the first nine months of 2014, Antamina's copper
production slipped 16 percent to 273,411 tonnes, while its zinc
output fell 20 percent to 194,233 tonnes.
Antamina is owned by BHP Billiton Plc and
Glencore Xstrata Plc, which each have 33.75 percent
stakes. Teck Resources Ltd holds 22.5 percent and
Mitsubishi Corp 10 percent.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; editing by Matthew Lewis)