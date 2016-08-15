Protesters in Peru block key road to Las Bambas copper mine

LIMA Aug 15 Residents of Andean communities in
Peru have blocked a key road to MMG Ltd's Las Bambas
copper mine for the past week, forcing the Chinese-owned company
to use an alternate route, the country's ombudsman's office said
on Monday.
The residents say the road passes through their lands and
want the company to pay them for using it, said Artemio Solar,
the head of the ombudsman's office in the region of Apurimac
where the mine is located.
Las Bambas spokesman Domingo Drago confirmed the company was
using an alternate route but said it had not affected its
shipments of copper concentrates.
Three local residents protesting Las Bambas were killed in
clashes with police in September last year when the mine was
still being built.
Peru is on track to become the world's second biggest copper
producer this year because of rising production from Las Bambas
and other new copper mines that has been driving economic
growth.
The mine, which began production late last year, produced
about 32,900 tonnes of copper in June.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Peter
Cooney)