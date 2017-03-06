Workers at Peru's Cerro Verde mine to strike for five days

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, March 6 Workers at Cerro Verde mine, one of the largest copper producers in Peru, plan to start a five-day strike on March 10 to demand better labor conditions, a union representative told Reuters on Monday.
Cerro Verde is controlled by Freeport-McMoRan , which owns a 53.56 percent stake. Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Ltd controls a 21 percent stake and Buenaventura 19.58 percent. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.