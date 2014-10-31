Workers at top Peru copper mine agree to talks over planned strike

LIMA Oct 31 Workers at Peru's top copper
producer, Antamina, accepted management's invitation to talk on
Tuesday about the indefinite strike they plan to start on Nov.
10, a union leader told Reuters on Friday.
"We are open to dialogue," said Jorge Juarez, secretary
general of Antamina labor union SUTRACOMASA. "But we are still
planning to go on strike."
BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata
each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina. Teck owns
22.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corporation 10 percent.
Antamina contributes about 27 percent to overall copper
output in Peru, which produced 7 percent of the world's copper
last year.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Chris
Reese)