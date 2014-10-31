版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 1日 星期六 05:16 BJT

Workers at top Peru copper mine agree to talks over planned strike

LIMA Oct 31 Workers at Peru's top copper producer, Antamina, accepted management's invitation to talk on Tuesday about the indefinite strike they plan to start on Nov. 10, a union leader told Reuters on Friday.

"We are open to dialogue," said Jorge Juarez, secretary general of Antamina labor union SUTRACOMASA. "But we are still planning to go on strike."

BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina. Teck owns 22.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corporation 10 percent.

Antamina contributes about 27 percent to overall copper output in Peru, which produced 7 percent of the world's copper last year.

(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐