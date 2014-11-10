Peru's top copper miner says strike has led to partial stoppage

BRIEF-Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
LIMA Nov 10 Peru's top copper producer, Antamina, said that a strike by unionized workers that started at midnight (0500 GMT) on Monday had only partially affected output operations by mid-morning.
"The stoppage is partial," said Martin Calderon, a spokesman for the miner. He declined to give further details on output levels.
(Reporting By Patricia Velez; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Lough and W Simon)
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
April 17 IRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba robotic vacuum, brought a string of lawsuits on Monday accusing rivals including The Hoover Co and Black & Decker Corp of using its patented technology without permission.
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017