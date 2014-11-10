版本:
Peru's top copper miner says strike has led to partial stoppage

LIMA Nov 10 Peru's top copper producer, Antamina, said that a strike by unionized workers that started at midnight (0500 GMT) on Monday had only partially affected output operations by mid-morning.

"The stoppage is partial," said Martin Calderon, a spokesman for the miner. He declined to give further details on output levels.

(Reporting By Patricia Velez; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Lough and W Simon)
