Peruvian government calls strike at biggest copper mine illegal

LIMA Nov 20 Peru's government on Thursday
branded a 10-day long strike at the country's biggest copper and
zinc mine illegal and the operating company Antamina urged
laborers to return to work.
The strike, which began on Nov. 10 and stoked concerns about
global copper and zinc supplies, includes more than half the
mine's workforce, according to the union that called the protest
to push for a greater share of profits.
The government decree leaves the SUTRACOMASA union three
days in which to appeal or send its workers back to work.
"The company appeals to those who decided to be part of this
industrial action to return to their jobs to avoid further
damage to their salaries," Antamina said in a statement.
The union says the strike has led to a sharp decline in
output, though the company has denied output is being affected.
Three days into the strike, Antamina said mineral stockpiles and
contract workers were helping to keep output steady.
Union boss Jorge Juarez said the workers would meet to
decide whether to apply for a legal review of the government's
declaration that their walkout is illegal, a move which would
allow the strike be extended for another week.
The Antamina mine, in the Peruvian highlands, is controlled
by BHP Billiton Ltd and Glencore Xstrata, with
each holding a 33.75 percent stake.
The other companies involved are Teck, which owns
22.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corp with 10 percent.
Antamina produces about 33 percent of Peru's copper and 23
percent of its zinc. Peru is the world's No. 3 copper producer.
