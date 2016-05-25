版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 00:55 BJT

Workers at Toromocho copper mine in Peru plan 4-day strike

LIMA May 25 Workers at Chinalco Mining Corp International's copper mine Toromocho in Peru plan to stage a four-day strike on May 31 to protest the suspension of a bonus tied to company results, the union said Wednesday.

The stoppage at the Chinese-owned mine will start at 6:30 AM local time (11:30 GMT) and aims to reinstate the bonus, said Carlos Orellana, secretary of defense of the union. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)

