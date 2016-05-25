UPDATE 1-Workers at Toromocho copper mine in Peru plan strike May 31

(Adds reaction from company, context)

LIMA May 25 Workers at Chinalco Mining Corp International's copper mine Toromocho in Peru are planning a four-day strike on Tuesday to press for the reinstatement of a quarterly bonus tied to company results, the union said on Wednesday.

The stoppage at the Chinese-owned mine has been scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. local time (1130 GMT), Carlos Orellana, secretary of defense of the union, said by phone.

Alvaro Barrenechea, manager of corporate affairs for Toromocho, said by phone that the bonus would not be given this quarter because profit goals had not been met due to the copper slump.

Barrenechea said the stoppage would not likely curb output because management would implement a contingency plan. He did not specify what measures would be taken.

Toromocho produced 31,407 tonnes of copper in the first quarter, a 14 percent drop from the same period a year ago, and 5,500 tonnes of zinc, according to data from Peru's Energy and Mines Ministry.