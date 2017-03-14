Cerro Verde strike may end next week if Peru rules against it

LIMA, March 14 An ongoing strike at Peru's top
copper mine, Cerro Verde, may end next week if the labor
ministry declares it illegal, the head of the union said on
Tuesday after negotiations with owner Freeport-McMoRan Inc
ended without an agreement on labor demands.
Workers began the strike on Friday to demand better family
health benefits and a bigger share of the mine's profits, but
they risk losing their jobs if the ministry says the strike is
illegal and they do not return to work, said union president
Zenon Mujica.
Freeport-McMoRan did not immediatley reply to requests for
comment.
