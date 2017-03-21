Union at Peru mine Cerro Verde says it to restart strike Friday

UPDATE 3-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
LIMA, March 20 A strike at Peru's top copper mine, Cerro Verde, is set to end by government order on Thursday, but workers said the stoppage would start right back up on Friday if no deal over their demands is reached with management.
Union Secretary General Zenon Mujica said that 11 days of striking had not resolved the dispute. The workers want better family health benefits and a bigger share of the mine's profits.
The mine is operating at 50 percent because the company has found replacement workers, Mujica said. Cerro Verde is controlled by Freeport-McMoRan.
"This first strike is ending on Thursday and we will start a new one on Friday," Mujica said.
The union, which represents 1,300 workers, will meet on Tuesday with the company and government officials to try to negotiate a deal. "It's going to be hard because the company has been quite intransigent," Mujica said.
Representatives of the company could not be immediately reached for a comment.
Production at the mine, which generated nearly 500,000 tonnes of copper last year, has fallen by 50 percent since some 1,300 of about 1,650 workers joined the strike, Mujica said earlier this month.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Peter Cooney)
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
HOUSTON, May 24 U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.
WASHINGTON, May 24 An estimated 23 million people would lose health coverage by 2026 under Republican legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Wednesday in the first calculation of the new bill's potential impact.