2017年 3月 31日 星期五

Workers to end strike at Peru's top copper mine Cerro Verde

LIMA, March 30 Workers at Peru's biggest copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde, will resume work on Friday after voting to end a nearly three-week strike, the union said on Thursday.

The union reached an agreement for better benefits with the company late on Wednesday, union leader Jesus Revilla said. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
