Peru ombudsman calls for Odebrecht's partners to be investigated

LIMA Feb 16 An ombudsman on Thursday called for
prosecutors to investigate Peruvian builder Grana y Montero
and other partners of Brazil's construction
conglomerate Odebrecht in a corruption probe that has already
sunk Grana's shares.
Grana, Peru's biggest engineering conglomerate and
Odebrecht's most important partner in Peru, has repeatedly
denied having known about $29 million in bribes that Odebrecht
has said it distributed in Peru from 2005 to 2014.
But ombudsman Walter Gutierrez, whose office defends the
interests of the public, said Grana cannot be taken at its word.
"If I'm your partner, I know about the financial status and
relevant actions of the business...how could I not know, or at
least have a suspicion" if bribes were paid? Gutierrez said at a
press conference with foreign media. "They should be
investigated."
The comments added to growing calls from lawmakers for Grana
to be included in an investigation into Odebrecht's past
kickback schemes after Odebrecht promised to provide prosecutors
with relevant testimony and documents.
Grana said it was not under investigation but would
cooperate fully if needed to help prosecutors with their work or
to clear up doubts.
"We've instructed our lawyers to study this case deeply and
determine next steps. We've asked that whatever we do that our
willingness to collaborate with the state...be respected," Grana
said in a statement.
The value of Grana's shares have dropped about 37 percent
since Odebrecht signed a settlement with U.S. prosecutors that
made public bribes that Odebrecht admitted to distributing
across Latin America.
Grana was Odebrecht's junior partner on several projects
that are now under investigation: two highway contracts awarded
in 2005, a metro line it still operates and a natural gas
pipeline contract that the government revoked last month after
financing got snagged on corruption concerns.
Prosecutors have accused former president Alejandro Toledo
of taking $20 million in bribes to help Odebrecht win the
highway contracts. Toledo has not been convicted of any crimes
and has denied wrongdoing. He is being sought by authorities.
Grana owns a minority stake in Odebrecht's stalled
irrigation project Chavimochic III, which the government wants
Odebrecht to exit.. Odebrecht has said it was
willing to sell off its remaining contracts with Peru amid calls
from the government to leave.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; editing by Grant McCool)