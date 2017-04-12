Peru opens probe into ex-Odebrecht executive's bank accounts

LIMA, April 12 Peru's bank regulator said on
Wednesday it was opening an investigation into two bank accounts
worth $13 million belonging to Jorge Barata, construction firm
Odebrecht's former head in Peru, after detecting "suspicious
movements" between 2006 and 2016.
The Brazilian company is at the center of a massive
corruption investigation that spans several Latin American
countries.
"Odebrecht Peru has been cooperating with the authorities in
that country to advance the investigations in progress," a
company representative wrote in an email to Reuters in response
to the new investigation.
Multiple attempts to locate attorneys for Barata were not
successful.
Barata, who is in Brazil acting as a cooperating witness, is
already under investigation on charges of influence trafficking
and aggravated collusion.
In December, Odebrecht admitted that it had doled out
hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to unidentified
authorities throughout Latin America over a decade including $29
million to win contracts in Peru.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Gram Slattery)