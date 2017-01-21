Peruvian police detain first suspect in Odebrecht bribe case

LIMA Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former
government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian
conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the
Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
Edwin Luyo, who led a committee to auction off the Metro in
2009 when Alan Garcia was President, was identified thanks to
information obtained from Odebrecht as part of a preliminary
leniency deal, Peru's prosecutors' office said on Twitter.
The detention, the first involving Odebrecht in Peru,
occurred on Friday night after a police operation that also
raided the home of Garcia's former vice minister of
communications Jorge Cuba, who was not found, the prosecutors'
office said.
A spokeswoman said the detention was preliminary and Luyo
would be released on Saturday night unless prosecutors requested
and received more time from a judge.
Odebrecht, the largest construction firm in Latin America,
admitted to paying bribes in 12 countries, including $29 million
in Peru over the course of three presidencies, as part of a
settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice last month.
While it is under investigation in other countries, the case
is more advanced in Peru than anywhere outside of Brazil. Peru's
President Pedro Pablo Kuczysnki has said Odebrecht should pay at
least 90 million soles ($26.7 million) to settle in Peru.
Odebrecht paid $7 million to win a contract for Line 1 of
Lima's Metro, which started operating in 2011, according to
Hamilton Castro, the lead Peruvian prosecutor on the case.
The Brazilian Supreme Course Justice presiding over the case
that has seen dozens of high-profile executives and politicians
arrested in Brazil, died in a plane crash on Thursday, just
weeks before he was due to unveil explosive testimony from
Odebrecht executives.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Caroline Stauffer,
Editing by Franklin Paul)