版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 9日 星期五 07:33 BJT

Peru's Credicorp says net profit rose 41 pct in Q1 on year

LIMA May 8 Peru's biggest financial holding company, Credicorp, said on Thursday that its net profit rose 41 percent to 662 million soles ($238 million) in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

The company reported its earnings in the local sol currency, though it has used dollars in the past.

($1 = 2.783 soles) (Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Eric Walsh)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐