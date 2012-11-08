Peru's Credicorp reports 33 percent jump in Q3 net profit

* Holding company says banking expansion bearing fruit
* Peru's economy expected to grow healthy 6 pct this year
LIMA Nov 8 Peru's largest financial holding
company, Credicorp, reported a 33 percent increase in
third-quarter net income on Thursday as it expands banking
services in South America's fastest-growing economy.
The company controls Peru's largest bank, Banco de Credito
, and also owns a pension fund and insurance company.
Credicorp's earnings fell 1.3 percent in the second quarter
year-on-year after the company raised provisions for loan
losses. Net profits rebounded between July and September to
$227.5 million from $170.9 million for the same period in 2011.
The company said the result was due to efforts to expand
banking penetration as the local economy defies the global
slowdown by growing at an annual rate of about 6 percent.
"This is a clear reflection of the evolution of the Peruvian
economy that continues to grow faster than other countries in
the region as well as developed countries," a statement said.
Credicorp said net income from interest reached $415.2
million in the third quarter, up 25.6 percent from the same
period a year ago.
Peru's central bank has tightened reserve requirements
several times this year to slow the country's rapid credit
expansion.