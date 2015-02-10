Credicorp reports 17 pct rise in fourth-quarter net profit on year

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LIMA Feb 9 Credicorp Ltd , Peru's biggest financial holding company, said on Monday its fourth-quarter net income rose 17 percent year over year to 495.6 million soles ($165.2 million), below market expectations.
Credicorp's net income for full-year 2014 was 2.388 billion soles - 55 percent more than in 2013, it said in a statement.
The average estimate of analysts was $206 million for the fourth quarter and $860 million for 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said its results were affected by extraordinary costs related to its acquisition of local microfinancial lender Mibanco.
Credicorp also controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito, and a pension fund. ($1 = 3 soles)
(Reporting by Mitra Taj)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.