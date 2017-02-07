版本:
Peru's Credicorp reports 22.4 pct rise in Q4 net profit

LIMA Feb 6 Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported 895 million soles ($275 million) in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, up 22.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Credicorp said it earned 3.5 billion soles in net profit in all of 2016, up 13.7 percent from 2015.

The market had forecast $271 million in net profit for Credicorp in the fourth quarter, and $1 billion in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito , a pension fund and a bank that lends to small businesses.

$1=3.26 soles (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)
