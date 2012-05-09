Peru's Credicorp profit up 8 pct on year in Q1

Kohl's reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales
Feb 23 Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as it struggles with low demand for apparel and competition from online retailers.
LIMA May 9 Credicorp, Peru's largest financial holding company, on Wednesday posted net income of $189 million in the first quarter of 2012, up 8 percent from the same period of 2011.
Net income was unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2011, which was an all-time record, the company said in a report.
Credicorp controls Peru's largest bank, Banco de Credito . Total loans grew 23.3 percent from the previous year to 18,094,523 loans.
Peru's economy, one of Latin America's fastest growing, is expected to grow around 6 percent in 2012.
Banco de Credito acquired 60.6 percent of Chilean brokerage IM Trust last month and purchased a controlling stake in Colombian brokerage Correval in December.
It is expanding services for investors trading on the integrated Andean stock market, MILA.
Feb 23 Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as it struggles with low demand for apparel and competition from online retailers.
* Keek inc - peeks anticipates phase 2 of its PCF will be launched in april 2017
* Stantec ends 2016 with 49.5% increase in gross revenue and announces 11% dividend increase