UPDATE 4-Peru rescues man trapped in mine after 7.0 quake, no deaths

LIMA, Sept 25 Authorities in Peru said they
rescued a man trapped in a mine on Wednesday after a
7.0-magnitude earthquake shook the coast - causing landslides,
damaging homes and schools and injuring at least 17 in rural
provinces.
The man had suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was
being treated, said a preliminary report published online late
on Wednesday by Peru's civil defense institute.
The report mentioned no deaths resulting from the quake,
which the U.S. Geological Society said was a magnitude 7.0.
Earlier on Wednesday local officials said three people died
after collapses occurred in make-shift mines, which operate
largely outside of the law. Those deaths were not confirmed.
At least seven people were injured at various small mining
sites in Peru's southern region, the civil defense report said.
The quake, which struck near Peru's southern coast a few
minutes before midday on Wednesday, damaged at least 70 homes
and schools, the report said.
"Houses have fallen. Walls have fallen, especially those
made out of adobe," Caraveli Mayor Santiago Neyra told RPP
radio.
Monitoring of damage and injuries in the region was ongoing
late Wednesday night.
Large-scale mining operations in the region - at Southern
Copper's Toquepala mine, Freeport-McMoRan's
Cerro Verde mine, and Shougang Hierro Peru's
iron-ore mine - carried on as usual after the quake, union
leaders and a company representative told Reuters.
The quake struck 29 miles (46 km) deep in the Pacific Ocean,
29 miles south of the district of Acari in the southern Arequipa
region, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Peruvian authorities did not issue any tsunami alerts.
The quake shook buildings in the capital of Lima 313 miles
(504 km) away.
Onemi, Chile's national emergency service, said the quake
was also felt in northern Chile, but no damage was reported.