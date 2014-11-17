Peru says economy grew a more-than-expected 2.7 pct in Sept

BRIEF-Cutera announces preliminary financial results for Q1 2017 and planned management change
* Cutera announces preliminary financial results for first quarter of 2017 and planned management change
LIMA Nov 17 Peru's economy grew 2.7 percent in September from the same month last year, state statistics agency INEI said on Monday, beating market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to expand 2.1 percent in September.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Cutera announces preliminary financial results for first quarter of 2017 and planned management change
* SITO Mobile Ltd - Filed a preliminary consent revocation solicitation statement with SEC
* Q1 sales $74.6 million versus $69.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: