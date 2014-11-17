版本:
Peru says economy grew a more-than-expected 2.7 pct in Sept

LIMA Nov 17 Peru's economy grew 2.7 percent in September from the same month last year, state statistics agency INEI said on Monday, beating market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to expand 2.1 percent in September.

(Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
