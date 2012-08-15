UPDATE 1-Peru's economy grows 1.6 percent in June from May

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LIMA Aug 15 Peru's economy grew 1.6 percent in June from May and 7.07 percent from a year earlier as strong domestic demand offset weaker exports, official data showed on Wednesday.
Exports have declined on softer demand from overseas for the past three months, but strong retail and construction activity have kept Peru on track to post growth of 6 percent this year, likely one of Latin America's fastest expansions.
Peru's central bank has held its interest rate for the past 15 months at 4.25 percent.
Inflation could moderate to within Peru's target range of 1 percent to 3 percent as early as August. If and when that happens, economists have said the central bank could consider adopting a slightly more permissive monetary stance to stoke growth.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.