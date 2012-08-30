INSIGHT-Peru's emerging consumer: Whoppers, alpacas at 10,000 ft

| HUANCAYO, Peru
HUANCAYO, Peru Aug 30 Between babies in
blankets tied onto women's backs and boys in chullos, the
traditional Andean stocking hat with earflaps, Joel Reyna and
his girlfriend strode up to the glowing orange sign of one of
the world's highest Burger Kings and did what was once
unthinkable in Huancayo: they ordered a Whopper Jr.
That, in a nutshell, captures the transformation underway in
Peru's economy - the fastest-growing of the larger Latin America
countries. Peru's provinces, long ignored as unprofitable
backwaters by elites in Lima, are booming as foreign and
domestic companies target an emerging class of consumers.
Two decades ago, Huancayo - a city of 400,000 that sits in a
farming valley 10,731 feet (3,271 meters) above sea level - was
overrun with leftist rebels. Now, it has a shiny new shopping
center with all the trappings of a typical mall in the United
States, right down to the elevator music, prickly Rent-A-Cops,
and an arcade called Happyland.
"Things have gotten better compared to years past. Now we
are more like Lima in terms of conveniences," said Joel Reyna,
20. While his girlfriend ate a burger, he opted for fried
chicken at KFC in the food court.
Helped by growing access to consumer loans and a government
that is in its best fiscal shape ever, Peru is on track to grow
6 percent this year even as exports of minerals, the traditional
foundation of its economy, slump on a slowing China and feeble
Europe.
Lofty prices for Peru's gold, silver and copper supercharged
its economy for much of the past decade, when in some years it
grew as much as 9 percent. But domestic demand has largely led
expansion since Peru emerged from the 2009 global slump as
well-capitalized banks lend out money for everything from car
purchases to housing construction.
Several Peruvian provinces have grown faster than the
capital in recent quarters thanks to two crucial sectors: retail
and construction, which expanded respectively 7.2 percent and
14.7 percent nationwide in the first half of this year.
Construction growth in 15 of Peru's 24 provinces outpaced a
15 percent expansion in Lima in 2010, when the overall economy
grew 8.8 percent. Three Peruvian regions also had retail sales
growth that beat the 10.2 percent pace of Lima and all were
close to the broader retail average of 9.7 percent.
Though more recent regional data isn't available, anecdotal
evidence suggests the trend continues.
"The provinces have shown a certain dynamism and demand for
malls of international size over the past two years. Because of
this we don't doubt that explosive demand will come from them,"
said Mauricio Mendoza, general manager of the Mall Aventura
Plaza group, which is building shopping centers nationwide.
Its owners include the Chilean retailers Falabella
and Ripley. Foot traffic at its mall built a little
over a year ago in the Andean city of Arequipa grew 34 percent
in the first half of this year.
"We feel there is a lot of space for growth. In Peru there
are 1.5 malls for every million people. In Latin America, the
average is 2.5 malls for every million people."
Its competitors include, among others, Chile's Parque Arauco
and the Real Plaza group, which owns the mall in Huancayo and
belongs to Intercorp, the financial holding company of No. 4
Peruvian lender Interbank.
Though a treacherous world economy makes it dangerous to bet
on the sustainability of growth in Peru, dozens of
private-sector economists think it will expand 6 percent again
in 2013, according to a monthly survey by the central bank. That
contrasts sharply with Brazil, where the region's largest
economy is lurching toward 1.7 percent growth this year and is
expected to recover to 4 percent next year.
To ride out potential turbulence, President Ollanta Humala
has ramped up public investments planned for this year by some
120 percent as the difficult global economy makes some firms
tepid about investing.
The government's biggest problem, and it is an enormous one,
is that it often lacks the administrative machinery to spend
quickly. So far this year it has spent only a third of its
capital budget and Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla has cut
red tape to speed approvals for infrastructure projects.
Peru sidestepped economic shrinkage that hurt many of its
peers during the global troubles of 2009 and grew nearly 1
percent, though conventional wisdom says it would have expanded
more if the state had spent its fiscal cushion faster.
That cushion is now larger than ever . Peru's international
reserves have doubled to a record of nearly $60 billion since
2009 (nearly a third of total GDP), its net public sector debt
load is 6 percent of GDP, and its public sector surplus in the
first half of the year was a 7 percent of GDP. Take into account
other resources it has and that swells to 14 percent.
BROADENING THE DEFINITION OF RETAIL
Ordinary Peruvians sound increasingly confident.
"The U.S.? The U.S. is screwed! - because of the crisis,"
Ana Avila, 42, a grinning potato farmer who lives near Huancayo,
said in rhyming Spanish at the Chupaca outdoor animal market and
slaughterhouse.
Chatting in Quechua with her elderly mother, she had come to
the Chupaca market to buy a bucket of sheep's blood, which she
said has curative powers. She swathed it on her sick baby before
wrapping him in a blanket.
Like many Peruvian consumers, she has one foot in the formal
economy where taxes and labor benefits are paid and another in
the free-for-all of the informal economy. Sometimes she goes to
Plaza Vea, the modern supermarket in Huancayo's mall.
"The good thing about Plaza Vea is they don't trick you when
you weigh items. They charge you a fair price, but they also
charge sales tax, so it's not always affordable for me. In
normal markets, you don't pay tax but you can get tricked by
people who charge you 50 grams extra."
Huancayo and the surrounding Junin region have also
benefitted from growth in so-called non-traditional exports,
which have continued to rise even as metals exports sink.
Junin produces Quinoa, the nutrient-rich grain that NASA
once identified as a potential crop to raise on long space
missions, and the pricey wool of alpacas, the cameloids that
graze on stubby Andean grasses.
Quinoa exports have risen exponentially to 7,600 tonnes last
year, up from 148 tonnes a decade ago, according to the
agriculture ministry. And though they dipped early this year,
alpaca and llama fiber exports rose 20 percent last year,
according to the trade ministry.
"People with lots of acreage are forming cooperatives and
exporting quinoa," said Flor Lazo, 25, who was selling the grain
from sacks at a market in Chupaca. She said her family's income
has risen in recent years because they have improved the quality
of seeds they plant.
The geographic changes in consumption are also occurring
within Lima. Many of the new malls in the capital are popping up
in peripheral neighborhoods that only 20 years ago were poor but
are now populated by an expanding middle-class that demands
better services and higher-quality goods, according to Arellano
Marketing, a research firm.
Mall Aventura Plaza is currently spending $80 million to
expand two of its malls and build another, in Santa Anita, on
Lima's eastern periphery.
Efforts to capture this new middle-class have, in many
respects, been led by Interbank, which has sought to broaden the
definition of retail, former executives say. It has bought a
chain of affordable private schools and a university, along with
a chain of pharmacies, Chinese fast-food, and hamburger stands.
Innova, the name of the schools, has introduced a new
concept between horrendous public schools and traditional
private schools for the rich that can cost a pupil's family
$1,000 a month.
It charges between $95 and $150 a month for what it calls a
cutting-edge curriculum. It has 11 schools and nearly 5,000
students. It plans to open 70 schools nationwide over the next
10 years, which would make it the biggest chain of its kind in
Latin America.
Peru's poverty rate has fallen in half over the past decade
to 27 percent, with most of the benefits accruing in Lima and
provincial cities. That has swollen the ranks of families who
can pay for private school.
"This apparent growth bonanza we have won't be sustained
unless the middle classes have access to quality education. This
is what motivated me and Interbank to go into education," said
Innova's director, Jorge Yzusqui.