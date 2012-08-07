Peru's exports fell 14 pct in June to $3.6 bln -minister

LIMA Aug 7 Peru's exports fell 14 percent in June to $3.6 billion, the third straight monthly decline, Trade Minister Jose Luis Silva said on Tuesday.

Exports for the first half of this year were $21.84 billion, 0.2 percent higher than the same period a year ago.

Softer demand and lower prices for minerals have hurt exports in one of the world's top metals producers, though strong domestic demand is offsetting the slowdown.

Peru's economy is forecast to grow around 6 percent this year - more than its Latin American peers.