版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 01:22 BJT

Peru's exports fell 14 pct in June to $3.6 bln -minister

LIMA Aug 7 Peru's exports fell 14 percent in June to $3.6 billion, the third straight monthly decline, Trade Minister Jose Luis Silva said on Tuesday.

Exports for the first half of this year were $21.84 billion, 0.2 percent higher than the same period a year ago.

Softer demand and lower prices for minerals have hurt exports in one of the world's top metals producers, though strong domestic demand is offsetting the slowdown.

Peru's economy is forecast to grow around 6 percent this year - more than its Latin American peers.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐