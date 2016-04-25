Fujimori's brother says he will seek Peru presidency if she loses

LIMA, April 25 Kenji Fujimori, the youngest son
of imprisoned ex-president Alberto Fujimori, said on Monday that
he will run for president in 2021 if his sister Keiko Fujimori
does not win a tight run-off election on June 5.
The comment contradicted Keiko Fujimori's pledge that no
Fujimori would seek the presidency in the next election - part
of her ongoing effort to shore up her democratic credentials
with voters wary of a return to the authoritarian rule of her
father, Alberto Fujimori.
"The decision is mine," Kenji Fujimori said on Twitter.
"Only in the event that Keiko does not win the presidency, I
will run in 2021."
Kenji Fujimori, 35, belongs to his sister's center-right
party Fuerza Popular and was re-elected as a lawmaker in Peru's
single-chamber Congress with more votes than any other
candidate.
Peruvian law bars family members of presidents from
immediately succeeding them. Patriarch Alberto Fujimori is now
serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses and
corruption during his 1990-2000 government.
"In 2021, there will be no (presidential) candidate with the
Fujimori surname," Keiko Fujimori said in a televised interview
with the show Panorama on Sunday.
Keiko Fujimori, a 40-year-old former congresswoman, won the
biggest share of votes in the April 10 first-round presidential
election but has been seen as tied or slightly behind centrist
economist Pedro Pablo Kucyznski in a June 5 run-off, according
to recent polls.
She is popular in poor and rural districts where her father
is celebrated for building schools and cracking down on Shining
Path guerrillas, although she faces stiff opposition from others
who consider him a corrupt dictator.
Kucyznski has called on Peruvians to vote for him instead of
Keiko Fujimori to avoid a "dynasty" in the Andean country, a
major exporter of copper, gold and silver.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by David Gregorio)