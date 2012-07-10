Peru natural gas production up 13 pct in first half year

LIMA, July 10 Natural gas production in Peru
rose 13 percent in the first half of 2012 from the same period a
year earlier, the government of the nascent energy producer said
on Tuesday.
The Andean country produced 207.2 million cubic feet of gas
between January and June, up from 183.2 million cubic feet in
the same period of 2011, Perupetro, the government energy
agency, said in a communique.
Peru's natural gas, produced almost entirely in the Camisea
fields, is used to generate electricity in the global metals
exporter. Demand for electricity is expected to increase 6
percent this year, in line with the government's forecast for
economic growth.
Some natural gas is sent to Peru's liquefaction plant in
Pampa Melchorita, the first such plant in South America. From
there, the fuel is shipped to Mexico, Europe and Asia.
Peru, under President Ollanta Humala, aims to become a net
energy exporter by increasing oil and natural gas output and
strengthening its state-run firm Petroperu in the style of
Brazil's Petrobras or Colombia's Ecopetrol.
Peru's natural gas production is largely controlled by the
Camisea consortium, led by Argentina's Pluspetrol with
participation from Spain's Repsol, U.S.-based Hunt Oil, South
Korea's SK, Algeria's Sonatrach and Argentina's Tecpetrol.