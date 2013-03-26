Peru pushes for Amazon cleanup at Pluspetrol oil block

* Cumulative impact of spills over 40 years

* Indigenous groups say drinking water fouled

* Government tries to tighten rules

By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino

LIMA, March 26 Decades of oil spills in a swath of Peru's Amazon jungle have spoiled the environment and it must be urgently cleaned up by the energy company Pluspetrol to protect public health, Environment Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal said.

The spills have occurred over the 40 years that oil block 1-AB in northern Peru, near the border with Ecuador, has pumped crude from lands used by several indigenous groups.

Pluspetrol, based in Argentina, has managed the field since around 2001. Previously, Occidental Petroleum operated it.

The area currently produces about 15,000 barrels per day, or about a quarter of Peru's relatively small output.

Pulgar-Vidal said Pluspetrol's oil work there relies on old, deteriorated pipes.

"We have a direct order from President (Ollanta Humala) that there should be no impunity in cases like this because we cannot allow companies to flout rules and hurt the local population," he told Reuters late on Monday.

In one of his boldest moves yet, Pulgar-Vidal declared an "environmental emergency" this week to activate new laws giving the government power to demand remediation efforts in the jungle districts of Andoas and Pastaza in the Amazon region of Loreto.

Pluspetrol said it was evaluating the regulatory action but declined further comment. Occidental did not provide immediate comment.

The government did not order a halt in production and it is unclear if cleanup efforts would require stoppages. There is no estimate of how much oil has leaked in the region.

As part of a broader effort to defuse tensions between companies and local communities, President Humala hired Pulgar-Vidal, an environmental lawyer, to strengthen regulations and ensure that mining and oil companies adhere to tougher environmental standards.

Peru, a top global metals producer, only introduced environmental regulations affecting the lot in 1993 and its environment ministry, which is still growing its teeth, was created in 2008.

"This is a good test of how Peru's new environmental institutions will work," said Jose de Echave of the NGO Cooperaccion.

The Humala administration has moved the approval of environmental impact studies from the mining and energy ministry to the environment ministry, despite protests from companies.

The contamination issue in Peru could mirror, to some extent, a long-running dispute between neighboring Ecuador and Chevron over pollution in the Amazon.

Peru's government also imposed environmental fines of $11 million against Pluspetrol in January. The company has reportedly challenged the fine.

Peruvian tribes say their drinking water has been fouled and a local TV channel showed images of dark, sticky globs of oil in rivers and on land.

"The emergency declaration is an important step that should help the process of dialogue with native communities, and it's a sign of the promise the government has made to attend to their concerns," said Ivan Lanegra, the vice minister of culture.